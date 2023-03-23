Warhammer 40k starts “significant update” to Tyranids with Termagant

With Warhammer 40k 10th edition storming towards us, we can expect plenty of tweaks to our miniature armies. The Adepticon preview stream from March 22 has already shown that Termagant Tyranids are getting a makeover. Games Workshop’s marketing promotions manager, Eddie Eccles, calls the new (and perhaps improved) Tyranids “the most significant update we’ve ever done” to the Warhammer 40k faction.

The new Termagant model is noticeably bigger than its 9th edition ancestor, and Warhammer Community also promises minis “absolutely packed with detail”. We’re also assured Ripper Swarms aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Despite its evolution, GW also keeps the new Termagant faithful to its roots; overall, they’re still the six-legged, hunched-over monstrosities you know and love.

As for the future of Tyranids more generally, the full 10th edition reveal gives us a few more (admittedly sparse) details to go on. An extended CGI trailer (see below) tells us the Tyranid Hive Fleets fell on Baal, but it’s hard to keep a Hive Mind down. The ‘nids are back with a new invasion, sending the Hive Fleet Leviathan in for a new assault on the galaxy (and those pesky Space Marines). The trailer also shows a Tyranid Screamer Killer who doesn’t have a model kit – yet.

As well as the Termagant reveal, the Adepticon preview showed off a new Space Marine Terminator, plus a Lion El’Johnson model that signals the return of the Primarch. It also looks like Beastmen are back in Warhammer 40k Kill Team.

We don’t have much information about the 10th edition Warhammer 40k codexes for any armies, Tyranids included. But there’s plenty of time before the summer launch for teasers to reveal more titbits.

You can learn more about the new Termagant in GW’s post-stream summary on Warhammer Community.