The Royal Navy brings Warhammer 40k to Antarctica

The Twitter account of Royal Navy ice patrol ship HMS Protector has posted pictures of what it says is “perhaps the most southerly game of Warhammer 40K ever”. Since it took place at Rothera Research Station, a British biological research centre located in Antarctica, we’re not inclined to disagree.

The game was apparently played last weekend, around January 28-29. The pictures show polar camo Space Marines fighting against their human brethren, the Astra Militarum, in the snow and sub-zero temperatures of the south pole. No terrain was needed for this match, as the ice forms a fab backdrop to the battle – though we imagine it might affect your dice rolling.

Warhammer 40k game in Antarctica
Originally a Norwegian ship called MV Polar Bear, the HMS Protector was commissioned into the Royal Navy in 2011, and has since served as a research ship and icebreaker, supporting Antarctic expeditions and surveys.

The ship’s Twitter account regularly shares images of the crew’s work, from surveying waters to counting bird populations; as well as their extracurricular activities – which include football as well as miniature wargames.

Warhammer 40k - a football game in Antarctica
It appears the crew are hoping to break a record with their ‘most southerly Warhammer match’, as they’ve mentioned Guinness World Records in their tweet.

