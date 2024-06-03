You could commission the next wave of Warhammer 40k books

If you want to help bring the next generation of Warhammer 40k books into print, Games Workshop might just have the perfect job for you. The UK-based firm is recruiting a new Commissioning Editor for its publishing business, Black Library.

Every year Black Library publishes dozens of Warhammer 40k books and Age of Sigmar novels, and it recently wrapped up the epic Horus Heresy book series after more than sixty volumes. The new commissioning editor will join a “dedicated team” who “work with authors to develop ideas and stories set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe”, taking projects from pitch to publication.

You have until 4pm PT / 7pm EST / midnight BST on June 23 to apply via the Games Workshop careers website. The role is full time and based out of Games Workshop’s Warhammer World HQ in Nottingham, UK. No salary is listed.

This role will suit someone with good interpersonal skills, as their job will involve building working relationships with existing Black Library authors, and developing new writers. That will include “providing insightful and articulate feedback on story structure, character development, overall quality and IP accuracy”.

Given those responsibilities, the firm wants a candidate with “sound knowledge of narrative craft, excellent written and verbal communication skills”, and the ability to turn in great work to meet rapid deadlines.

Wargamer expects competition for this role to be fierce. Commissioning editor positions are few and far between in the publishing world. It’s a senior role in most publishing houses, as commissioning a book means committing large amounts of money, time, and marketing to a single project, on the expectation that it will succeed in the challenging marketplace for books. It requires creative judgment and business sense.

With that said, we would encourage those who are interested in publishing or in creative project management to give this a shot even if they don’t have direct experience. Games Workshop states that “knowledge of the Warhammer 40,000 IP and experience in publishing or a similar creative field” are desirable traits, but not essential.

The firm states “the attitude you show to work and the way you choose to behave is just as important as your skills and experience” – the rest can be trained.

To keep up to date with the latest Warhammer 40k news, including more job openings, follow Wargamer on Google News.