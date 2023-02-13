Nightmarish Warhammer 40k daemon made with real human mouth

The world of Warhammer 40k is full of many things one would not want to meet in a dark alleyway, but nothing has disturbed us this month quite like this model of a Great Unclean One, which was built by a fan using the dental cast of their own teeth.

Reddit user NiekF uploaded the ghoulish creation last Wednesday to the Warhammer 40k subreddit, looking for constructive criticism. “Found a dental cast from my childhood teeth, tried sculpting a Great Unclean One” – that’s pretty much the only explanation we get for this monstrosity, though Niek adds that they’ve had the chompers for around 15 years and found them while clearing out a closet.

The sculptor is looking for improvements to make before fixing the being to its base. They plan to use glue to create a dripping saliva effect, and want to create a putrid garden for it to stand in, considering the title “eternal gardener” for the daemon.

Check out these links to find out more about Warhammer 40k Chaos, the infernal forces pitted against humanity, and this greater daemon’s grandad, Pappa Nurgle. Did you know a museum has a Great Unclean One made of LEGO?