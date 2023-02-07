Warhammer 40k Grey Knights and Xenos Boarding Patrol bundles

Warhammer 40k Grey Knights, Tyranids, and Necrons are getting Boarding Patrol bundles so they can scrap on board the Arks of Omen space hulks

Warhammer 40k Grey Knights boarding patrol - Castellan Crowe, a silver-armoured space marine wielding a daemonic sword, leads a party of other warriors into a space ship- models and photographs by Games Workshop

Warhammer 40k

Games Workshop revealed new bundles of Warhammer 40k Grey Knights, Tyranids, and Necrons models in the form of three new Boarding Patrol bundles on Tuesday. The boxes are intended to jump-start armies for the Boarding Action play mode, according to a post on the Warhammer Community website.

The Boarding Action game mode focuses on small infantry forces fighting in the tight confines of space hulks, which is at the centre of the current Warhammer 40k narrative. Rules and missions for Boarding Action games can be found in the Arks of Omen supplement books.

GW hasn’t announced the price of these bundles yet, but we can expect them to be similar to the Space Marine Boarding Patrol. That contained models with an RRP of $163 / £101.50 and retailed at $110 / £65.

The WarCom article advises caution when you build your models – some of the kits can be built as more than one type of unit, not all of which are usable in Boarding Actions (though they’re all usable in regular games of Warhammer 40k).

Warhammer 40k Grey Knights boarding patrol - a force of silver armoured space marines wielding glowing blue weapons advance into a space ship - models and photographs by Games Workshop

Grey Knights Boarding Patrol contents and value

The Grey Knights Boarding Patrol contains 16 models, including the special character Castellan Crowe, with a combined RRP of $165 / £100.

Unit Models RRP
Castellan Crowe 1 $45 / £27.50
Grey Knights Strike Squad 10 $65 / £40
Grey Knight Terminators 5 $55 / £32.50

Warhammer 40k Tyranids boarding patrol - a force of multilimbed, insectile or reptilian aliens advance into a space ship - models and photographs by Games Workshop

Tyranids Boarding Patrol contents and value

The Tyranids Boarding Patrol contains 17 models with a combined RRP of $199 / £118.50.

Unit Models RRP
Broodlord 1 $42 / £26
Genestealers 8 $35 / £22.50
Tyranid Warriors 6 $120 / £70

Warhammer 40k Necrons boarding patrol - a force of brassy automata with fluorescent green weapons advance into a space ship - models and photographs by Games Workshop

Necrons Boarding Patrol contents and value

The Necron Boarding Patrol contains 27 models with a combined RRP of $220 / £130.

Unit Models RRP
Lychguard 10 $110 / £65
Necron Warriors 10 $50 / £30
Scarab Swarms 3 Come with Necron Warriors
Ohydian Destroyers 3 $60 / £35
Canoptek Plasmacyte  1 Comes with Ophydian Destroyers

The Boarding Patrol bundles are limited run products. If there isn’t one for your Warhammer 40k faction yet, or you missed your chance – the Chaos Space Marines Boarding Patrol is out of stock on the GW website – check our guide to the regular 40k Combat Patrol boxes to see if there’s a different bundle available for your army. They’re a little more pricy, but come with more goodies too.

