Henry Cavill will star in Amazon’s Warhammer 40k movie, TV show

An announcement by Amazon Studios on December 16, posted to the Warhammer Community website, confirms that Henry Cavill will both act in and executive produce licensed Warhammer 40k productions across “all Amazon Studios productions”.

Amazon Studios says that it has secured “global rights” to the Warhammer 40,000 intellectual property, though an earlier post made to Games Workshop’s investor website indicates that some contract details remain to be secured. Henry Cavill’s involvement in the project is official, after months of wishful thinking from Warhammer fans.

Andy Smillie, creative director at GW, says “It’s great news and we’re absolutely thrilled; we’re working with a fantastic triumvirate in Henry, Vertigo [Entertainment], and Amazon.” Vertigo Entertainment’s most recent work includes the TV adaptation of Steven King’s The Strand and the recent film adaptations of IT.

Vertigo’s Vice President of Television, Natalie Viscuso, also happens to be Henry Cavill’s partner. She was formerly employed at Legendary Entertainment, a studio involved in two other Henry Cavill vehicles, Man of Steel and Enola Holmes.

The Warhammer Community article notes that the deal includes rights to Warhammer 40,000 “across series, film, and more”, and is the “first deal of its kind for Amazon Studios for IP of this scale”.

The Henry Cavill Warhammer 40k love affair is an open secret, and this announcement comes after widespread rumours broke on the internet yesterday.