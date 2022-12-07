Meet the new Warhammer 40k Khorne Bezerkers minis

Games Workshop gave us a glimpse of the finished Warhammer 40k Khorne Berzerkers models on December 6 in a fresh Warhammer Community post. Tuesday’s preview shows the deranged melee fighters in all their gory glory, but it still doesn’t tell us when to expect the new kit – other than ‘in the new year’.

The WarCom article shows fully built and painted examples of the Khorne Berzerkers, as well as new digital renders of bare heads, helmets, and shoulder pads. GW says the kit includes 22 different heads, along with 20 pieces of shoulder armour. Bezerker Champions also reportedly get four head options and two bespoke shoulder pads. Most of the Bezerker is the same as it always has been, with bolt pistols, chainaxes, chainswords, and plasma pistols, but there’s also the new, double-handed chainaxe and chainswords called ‘eviscerators’.

Khorne Berzerkers are the rank and file of the World Eaters faction, a traitor Space Marine legion devoted to the blood god Khorne. GW revealed that the World Eaters would be getting a new Codex army book and a range refresh in a WarCom article way back on May 4, 2022, when they explained the conspicuous absence of the elite melee warriors from the then-upcoming Codex Chaos Space Marines.

They also showed 3D sculpts of the new axes for the kit. There have since been leaked pictures of army scenes containing the Berzerkers, but this is our first look at the full kit.

The World Eaters have been on the waiting list for Warhammer 40k factions that need a range refresh for a very long time. The previous plastic kit for the Berzerkers was released in 1998 as part of the third edition of Warhammer 40k, making it older than many Warhammer 40k players.

