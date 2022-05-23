Warhammer 40k Kill Team and Chaos Knight pre-orders announced

Warhammer 40k Kill Team - a space marine in blue armour, holding a gun

On Sunday, May 22, Warhammer Community announced a wide range of products that would be available for pre-order next Saturday – including a new Warhammer 40k Kill Team set, a Chaos Knights codex, and some beefy Chaos Knights minis. For fans of Warhammer 40k, it seems this week’s Sunday previews were filled with the corrupting power of Chaos.

Warhammer 40k Kill Team: Moroch sets an army of Space Marines against the agents of Chaos. Ten Phobos Space Marines will clash with 12 Blooded members of the traitor guard – ten of which, Warhammer Community says, are new and ripe for customisation. The remaining traitor guard are single-pose miniatures, but the Traitor Enforcer and Traitor Ogryn make a deadly addition to the kill team.

As well as an upgrade sprue for your Space Marines, Kill Team: Moroch comes with eight pieces of the new Battlezone: Fronteris terrain. A 96-page book provides new terrain rules and background narrative, and the set also includes a double-sided Fronteris game board and a 279-piece Space Marine transfer sheet.

On Saturday, May 28, the Chaos Knights codex army set is splitting up, with several of its products going solo. The Chaos Knights codex will be available on its own for the first time, and the three-in-one Knight Abominant set also makes its solo debut. Equally flexible, the Chaos Knight War Dog miniatures set will also be available as a standalone box.

The Warhammer Community post reminds you to expect the Chaos Knights codex rule Harbinger of Dead, as well as unique stratagems and rules for leading your army of Chaos mechs. There’s also a collector’s edition for those who want their mech rules to really shine.

Warhammer 40k Chaos Knights codex - two books with Chaos Knights on the front

The Sunday preview post also announced Kill Team Blooded and Phobos Strike Team Dice, Chaos Knight Datacards, and two different sized Thatos Pattern Hab Modules for Warhammer 40k Necromunda players. The Tyranids codex will also be available for pre-order in Australia and New Zealand, where there had previously been delays.

