Fan wires up Warhammer 40k Votann tanks for remote control

These remote controlled Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann tanks are the work of redditor u/Zekryn. The fan has been documenting their progress wiring up their model collection on the r/Warhammer40k Reddit board since January, as they’ve added LEDs, motors, and arduino circuit boards to the Votann’s blocky tanks.

So far Zekryn has shared videos of a remote control Hekaton Land Fortress, two Sagitaur ATVs, and even an Einhyr warrior with a flickering LED powerblade. The tanks have motorised wheels, LEDs for internal lights on weapons or in cockpits, and turret guns that traverse on their mountings.

The lights and motors in Zekryn’s tanks are controlled by Arduino microcontrollers, according to their reddit posts. Zekryn says “it’s easy to add LEDs, motors and whatever you want” to these boards, and the microcontrollers they use come with Bluetooth connections so they can be controlled remotely from a mobile phone.

The Leagues of Votann are the newest Warhammer 40k faction, an offshoot of humanity that was never part of the Imperium of Man and which preserves much advanced technology the rest of the species has lost. It seems fitting that this army should receive such a high-tech upgrade.

This isn’t the first elaborate Warhammer 40k tank conversion project we’ve seen, and we suspect it won’t be the last. In February, we covered a remote controlled Space Marine Razorback created by the YouTuber Brent Goudie, and on Monday we spotted an Adeptus Custodes fan who’d plated a Land Raider in 24 carat gold.