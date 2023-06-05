Win a year’s worth of new Space Marines and Tyranids

Games Workshop is offering players who pick up the new Warhammer 40k Leviathan box set a chance to win every new Space Marine or Tyranid model released this year. Each Leviathan box will come with a single-use code that allows players to submit the results of their first game of the new edition of Warhammer 40k, which will put them in the running to win.

The news comes in a Warhammer Community article published on Monday. Players will be able to submit the results of their games shortly after the Warhammer 40k 10th edition release date, from June 26 to June 9. Game wins and losses will decide the Battle of Oghram, a Tyranid invasion of a Hive World on the forefront of the fourth Tyrannic war.

In addition to tipping the narrative for the game for or against the Imperium of Man, the WarCom article adds that “the winning faction will have all of their upcoming releases shown off first”. Other Warhammer 40k factions may be a little glum to be left on the sidelines, but Tyranid and Marine players will surely be grinning.

The terms and conditions for the competition state there will be five winners, each of whom will win “one of every new Chosen Army plastic miniature, plastic model kit, dice set and standard format rulebook”. GW says in the article: “Both the Space Marines and the Tyranids still have plenty of new miniatures waiting to be unveiled”.

GW has run global participation campaigns in the past, inviting community members to submit the results of their games to affect the outcome of the ongoing Warhammer 40k narrative. The first of these was the battle for Ichar IV, which saw a much earlier Tyranid hive-fleet attempting to overwhelm the Imperial world. That took place in a pre-internet era, with fans submitting their results to White Dwarf magazine by post.

If you’re not picking up Leviathan, check out the terms and conditions for the competition: there is an alternative way to enter.