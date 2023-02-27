Meet Warhammer 40k Necromunda’s Sanctioner police robots

The Warhammer 40k Necromunda skirmish game is getting a clanking new robot model, the ‘Sanctioner’ Pattern Automaton for the Enforcers gang. The plastic kit was revealed on the Warhammer Community website on Monday, with pictures of the supposedly ‘non-lethal’ weapons you can equip the peace-keeping droid with.

According to the WarCom article, the Sanctioner wields “much larger versions of regular Enforcer weapons – concussion cannons, heavy shock batons, and no less that five types of grenade”.

It will also have a Mobile Bulwark special rule that allows friendly models hiding behind it to benefit from full cover, making them harder to hit.

Enforcer gangs bring lots of cool police tools but suffer from a low model count and middle-of-the-road stats, so a Sanctioner will help to keep their precious gangers alive for a bit longer.

The article calls the new model “Ogryn-sized” and reveals that you’ll get two models to a box – the same as the existing Slave Ogryns and Ambot models, both of which are on 40mm bases. Just like those figures it’s a Brute, which means only gangs with a high reputation score can take more than one.

With big spherical hip joints and a head in the middle of the torso, the Sanctioner is something of a visual call-back to the teeny-tiny metal Space Marine dreadnought model released during the Rogue Trader era. Models from all the Warhammer 40k factions have gotten a lot bigger since first edition.

We can see this making a good conversion base for some Adeptus Mechanicus Kataphron servitors, or perhaps an Ork Mekboy who got a bit carried away with a custom job.