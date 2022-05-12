Warhammer fans are crafting armies from Citadel paint pots

If you’re a Warhammer 40k or Age of Sigmar fan with a social media account, chances are you’ve spotted posts about a special Citadel paint pot recently. This is Alexandrius The Nuln Knight, the creative work of Ao Sebastien, who shares his art under the name Morose Miniatures. Alexandrius has gained quite the following – and now, he’s amassing his own army in the ‘paint pot challenge’.

“It was while I was cleaning up my desk and paints that I got the idea [for Alexandrius]”, Ao tells Wargamer. “I made it in just one hour. It made me laugh so much I decided to post it as is, without painting it, and the feedback was immediate.” Ao added a paint job and a Citadel-brand shield a few days later. Taking his name from Alexander, the pot warrior from Elden Ring, Alexandrius the Nuln Knight was born. “He really is full of Nuln Oil”, Ao adds, “and I almost spilled him several times while taking pictures”.

After a lot of love online, Ao and some of his fellow Warhammer painters came up with the paint pot challenge. Running from May 1 to May 14, Ao challenged the Warhammer world to “build a model with a Citadel paint pot only as the torso/head of the miniature”.

And Warhammer fans took to the challenge like an Ork to WAAGH-ter. Mini painters have so far shared paint pots having a sofa day, paint pots cacti, and even a tiny Nurgling using a paint pot as his own private pool.

Other creators have stuck more closely to existing characters and lore from Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar. There are plenty of (admittedly, adorable) Space Marines, and Khorne and Gork both have pots designed in their honour (and colour).

There’s even a floating wraith made from, yes, Wraithbone paint. From Blood for the Blood God pots oozing gore, to an Incubi Darkness pot sprouting hordes of legs and teeth, the colour choices in the paint pot challenge are on point.

Ao tells Wargamer he’s received a lot of kind messages. “I didn’t expect it”, he says. “A lot of people asked me how I [made the mini], with which bits, and if they could do their own.” However, it’s this kindness that is Ao’s favourite thing about the Warhammer community.

“There are lots of talented artists out there with their hearts in their hands”, he adds. “I think of all my hobbyist friends on Instagram, and my amazing narrative group Dvrk Imperium 28 (created by @andrejazze), who are always there when I need support and advice.”

As well as the kindness from the community, Ao’s favourite thing about miniatures painting is the creativity. “I try to create something with character, something emotive that will make the viewer feel something beyond the plastic and paint.”

Thanks to the newfound fame of Alexandrius and that classic Warhammer kindness, the paint pot challenge also has prizes. First prize is a mini case from Frontier Wargaming, plus a $12.18 / £10 donation to a charity of your choice; second place earns a box of Tzeentch Arcanites Tzaanors and some Warhammer badges; while the ‘jury’s choice’ winner wins minis of a Psychomancer and Eden’s Hans, as well as more Warhammer badges.

Morseminiatures has also crafted another paint pot mini – spray painted gold to make the perfect trophy.

