Warhammer 40k’s Tzeentch – Chaos god of change

Tzeentch is one of the four main Chaos Gods in Warhammer 40k – the god of change, lies, knowledge and sorcery. Each of the Chaos Gods is created by, and feeds off, different emotions and desires. In Tzeentch’s case, he is sustained by mortals’ imaginations, dreams, or desires for change, and his physical form reflects this. Tzeentch’s skin and faces (yes, he has many) are a shifting sea. The innumerable mouths of Tzeentch provide a running commentary on whatever he says, often contradicting or subtly changing his words.

The god’s realm in the warp is the Maze of Tzeentch, at the centre of which is the Impossible Fortress. There he sits, plotting and conspiring. One target of his schemes is his nemesis among the Chaos Gods, Nurgle. The Plaguefather Nurgle feeds off the despair mortals feel when they resign themselves to their fates, and is therefore the antithesis of Tzeentch as the Changer of Ways.

There are four ways to field a Tzeentch army in Warhammer 40k – four Chaos factions that follow this devious deity. The most obvious is the sorcerous Thousand Sons, an entire Chaos Marine legion dedicated to the god. It is also possible to choose an army from Codex: Chaos Space Marines and equip your units with the Mark of Tzeentch. For those who prefer to win their battles with giant war machines instead of puny infantry, a Chaos Knights army can also bear the Mark of Tzeentch. Finally, like any Chaos god, Tzeentch has several daemons of his own that can be run in a Chaos Daemons army, including Screamers of Tzeentch, Pink Horrors, Flamers of Tzeentch, and Lords of Change.

Pink Horrors

Pink Horrors are the Lesser Daemons of Tzeentch. The footsoldiers of the god’s armies, they emit high-pitched squeals and chittering laughter as they charge towards the enemy, casting warpflame all around them. The noise of their constant chattering is enough to drive their enemies mad.

Should a Pink Horror be killed, the daemon will split into two Blue Horrors to continue fighting, making them surprisingly durable on the tabletop. Instead of cackling, these smaller creatures grumble and snarl as they burn Tzeentch’s enemies.

Tzaangors

Not all of Tzeentch’s forces are daemons. As well as Chaos Marines and human cultists, the god can call upon the Tzaangors, beastmen that live alongside the Thousand Sons on the daemon world of Sortiarius, also known as the Planet of Sorcerers. Armed with twin blades or chainswords and autopistols, Tzaangors are used by their Chaos Marine masters as cannon fodder.

These creatures worship the Changer of the Ways and, like so many of his servants, are adept at magic. Tzaangor Shamans riding Discs of Tzeentch can draw upon the powers of the warp to smite their enemies and empower their allies.

Tzaangors that manage to attract their god’s favour are known as Tzaangor Enlightened. These elite Tzaangors ride Discs of Tzeentch, daemonic Screamers of Tzeentch that have been fitted with blades and transformed into mounts. Armed with divining spears, fatecaster greatbows, or chainswords and autopistols, Tzaangor Enlightened operate as hit-and-run units, using their connection to Tzeentch to guide their weapons home.

Daemon Prince of Tzeentch

At the head of many of Tzeentch’s armies is a Daemon Prince of Tzeentch. Both a powerful psyker and a fierce warrior, Daemon Princes were once mortals. After many great sacrifices and terrible deeds committed in Tzeentch’s name, they have been elevated to daemonhood by their deity.

Now, transformed by their god, Daemon Princes are barely recognisable as having once been human. Colossal and twisted, they tear their enemies apart with malefic talons, or cut them down with daemonic axes or hellforged swords.

Tzeentch symbol

Tzeentch’s emblem is made up of three parts. At the centre is a circle or eye, representing the magical third eye and Tzeentch’s sorcery. To the right of this is a pointed design shaped like a beak, referencing the bird-like Greater Daemon of Tzeentch, the Lord of Change, along with the beaks seen on Horrors of Tzeentch. To the left is a curving flame, alluding to the daemonic fire used by many of the god’s daemons.