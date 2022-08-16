Warhammer 40k Votann HQ tells Squats who to smack

On August 15, Games Workshop gave us our first look at the HQ options for the Warhammer 40k Leagues of Votann. Introducing the Leagues of Votann Kâhl, a Kin general armed with a plasma axe, the red armour of the Ymyr Conglomerate sub-faction, and the ability to prioritise targets most in need of a Squat smackdown.

We know the new Leagues of Votann are a revamp of the original dwarven Squats from ‘90s Warhammer, but we don’t know too much about Kâhls and the Kin just yet. A Warhammer Community post from July 28 tells us the Ymyr Conglomerate are one of the Kin’s “massive and ancient power blocs”. Meanwhile, GW’s Monday post says Kâhls will soon busily be occupying themselves with “directing assaults while smacking their foes with the business end of a plasma axe”.

Rules for this new model are currently as limited as its lore. However, we do know from Warhammer Community the Votann Kâhls will be responsible for casting something GW calls “Eye of the Ancestors”, which seems to allow the Leagues to target priority foes on the battlefield.

GW says in its Warhammer Community post the Votann Kâhl is a multipart kit, so there will be different options for heads, weapons, and equipment. There’s still no clear release date scheduled for the Leagues of Votann.

For more news on the Leagues of Votann, check out some of the other minis GW has revealed – the Einhyr Hearthguard and the Hernkyn Pioneers. We’ve also taken a look at some of the Leagues of Votann rules released so far (which bear some resemblance to the iconic Space Marines, who you can learn about in our dedicated guide).