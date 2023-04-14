Warhammer 40k 10th edition’s biggest guns will be over S20

Warhammer 40k 10th edition will feature weapons with a Strength characteristic above 20, according to a Warhammer Community article published on Friday. The article states that “the [Tau] Hammerhead’s infamous railgun soars to Strength 20”, then adds in a footnote “this isn’t even the strongest gun around”.

It was only yesterday that Games Workshop revealed more durable statlines for vehicles in Warhammer 40k 10th edition. Today’s reveal shows that heavy armour will still be vulnerable to dedicated anti-tank weapons.

The article shows off the statline of one dedicated anti-tank weapon, the Space Marine melta-rifle. The 10th edition melta-rifle has an increased Strength of nine and retains its damage bonus at short range.

Taking into account the increased Toughness boost of tanks, and assuming the new edition uses the same To-Wound chart, melta-weaponry will wound light vehicles like Rhinos on a 4+, and most other armour on a 5+. It’s a de-buff from 9E, but should still be effective in the right circumstances.

The T’au Empire Hammerhead was infamous on its release for its crazy stats – a single S14 shot, with AP-6, that deals D3+6 wounds and 3 mortal wounds. It’s since been superseded by the Leagues of Votann Hekaton Land Fortress’ Heavy Magna-Rail Cannon, which has slightly worse AP but can entirely ignore invulnerable saves.

9th edition 40k’s biggest gun is the Belicosa Volcano Cannon, a S20 weapon mounted on a Warlord class Warhammer Titan. Assuming that sees a similar 40% inflation to its Strength, we’re looking at a S28 weapon in 10th edition 40k – admittedly, one that’ll only come out to play at truly absurd Apocalypse scale games, and one that most hobbyists will only be able to aspire to after an unexpected windfall.