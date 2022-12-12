This Warhammer 40k wedding cake topper is a lovely bit of heresy

Do I hear wedding bells the size of buses? Or perhaps the world-shaking tones of an organ bolted onto a battleship? Jennie, 37, a software engineer and talented mini maker from East Anglia, UK, helped a couple add a bit of Warhammer 40k pizazz to their wedding day with this kitbashed cake topper. It depicts a forbidden romance between Imperial Inquisitor Greyfax and a Death Guard Plague Marine, and its creator says it might be her “most heretical 40k model” to date.

There were a couple of changes made throughout the process. Originally it would’ve been a Space Marine and Sister of Battle perching atop the wedding cake, but the final models were decided on “because the groom loves Death Guard”. Jennie was pleased with the choice, as she’s something of a Death Guard miniature painting expert – her Death Guard army was on display at Warhammer World for a year and a half. She also says “I think all the inquisitor models are fantastic, and it was a chance to paint one I wouldn’t otherwise get”.

The 40k wedding topper was made with some significant kitbashing. The heads both come from Warhammer Age of Sigmar models (it was tricky getting the necks to work) and the groom’s top hat was nicked from Greyfax’s bonce (and then sculpted). But the most challenging part – and Jennie’s favourite detail of the piece – “was getting them to hold hands”.

“The original request was just for two models, but when I saw how Greyfax’s hand was modelled, I couldn’t help myself. The Plague Marine’s arm needed a lot of work and I ended up constructing it out of three different arms and some greenstuff.” Jennie says. “It was absolutely worth the extra time spent.”

Other details to highlight are the grubbiness of the groom – “my instruction was: how papa Nurgle would look on his wedding day” – and the pristine white of the bride. There’s also a freehand banner behind the flower emoji – censored for privacy, as it contains the names of the newlyweds.

Both model-maker and commissioner were – naturally – well-pleased with the end result. “It was probably the most fun kitbash I’ve ever done,” says Jennie. “I was so happy to be asked and trusted to do it”.

Check out Jennie’s Twitter to see more of her creations – in particular, her take on Daemon Primarch Magnus the Red is well worth a look-see.