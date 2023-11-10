Warhammer Realms of Ruin DLC adds two feathered foes

The first two pieces of Warhammer Realms of Ruin DLC have been revealed by Frontier Development, ahead of the game’s launch on November 17. The Stormcast Eternals Hero Yndrasta, The Celestial Spear, and Orruk Kruleboyz warlord Gobsprakk, The Mouth of Mork, will be playable in multiplayer, skirmish, and single-player Conquest mode.

Warhammer Realms of Ruin players have a degree of control over their armies in those game modes, as they’re able to configure which heroes their armies can summon during a game before a match starts. From our time with preview builds it seems that some heroes come in the base game but are locked behind progress through the single-player campaign: ‘Hero DLC’ will be a vehicle for more.

Both Yndrasta and Gobsprakk will be bundled into the ‘Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Ultimate Edition’ pack, which has a suggested retail price of $74.99 / £64.99. The heroes will be available separately for $4.99 / £3.99, or together for $8.99 / £6.99.

According to Frontier, Yndrasta is “a powerful flying hero” for the Stormcast Eternals able to quickly “jump in and out of the fray”. She can throw her spear Thengevar “to disrupt enemies and inspire allies”. Based on what we’ve played in previews, we expect this will be a resource-intensive ranged ability with an AOE that knocks enemies down and grants allies immunity to fear effects and possibly a temporary damage shield.

Gobbsprakk is the only flying hero available to the Orruk Kruleboyz so far. Frontier describes him as “an extremely mobile and late game assault hero” who “rallies support to his Orruk cohorts and unleashes destructive power upon his enemies”. This sounds quite similar to the Lord of Change, the largest unit in the Disciples of Tzeentch army, which is armed with an ultimate attack so powerful we’re just calling it the nuke.

We’ve got more coverage planned in the run-up to the Realms of Ruin release, so make sure you check back with Wargamer. If you can’t wait that long for digital Warhammer, check out our guide to the best Warhammer fantasy games on PC and console.