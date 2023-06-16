You could win a custom Warhammer-themed gaming PC

Developer Frontier is raffling off a custom Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin gaming PC, to promote the upcoming open beta for its new Warhammer fantasy game. The competition to win the tower PC is open until 3.59am PST / 6.59 am EST / 11.59 am BST on August 8, and is open to residents of the United States, Canada, the UK, and Europe (excluding Russia).

The prize PC was assembled by firm Overclockers, and the competition reveals it has some respectably beefy specs: an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, an RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, and 32GB of DDR5 Memory, plus a custom Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin case.

What’s custom about it? Some striking gold and black plates, and a snazzy Warhammer icon on the case window. If we’re not mistaken it’s the Mark of Grungni, the Duardin smith-God who assisted the lightning god Sigmar in forging the Stormcast Eternals (think of them as DIY angels and you’re not far wrong).

You can enter the raffle to win the Age of Sigmar tower PC via this link.

The Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin release date still hasn’t been revealed, but an open beta will run from July 7 to 10, giving fans of the Age of Sigmar setting or RTS games like Company of Heroes a chance to dip their toes.

If you’re unsure if you’ll be able to run Realms of Ruin when it launches, check with our friends at PCGameBenchmark who can give you the rundown on what your rig can handle.