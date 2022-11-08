Warhammer Age of Sigmar Battleforces revealed for 2022

Games Workshop has announced its 2022 Warhammer Age of Sigmar Battleforces, revealing new additions to its range of gift box army sets aimed at filling stockings (rather large stockings) in the Christmas season.

This year, seven Warhammer Age of Sigmar armies are getting their own Battleforce. There’s the Khainite Slaughter Coven for the Daughters of Khaine, the Verminous Host for Warhammer Age of Sigmar’s Skaven, and the Legion of Grief for the Nighthaunt.

The Gloomspite Gitz get a Battleforce – they got one in 2020 too, so it seems someone at GW is a Gitz player – and so do the Kruleboyz. The Stormcast Eternals also make the list with the Thunderstrike Spearhead. Finally, the Sylvaneth are getting a box called Revenant Wargrove. And that’s your lot.

Seven battleforces is a darn sight more than the four we’ve seen in the last couple of years. In fact it’s only one box less than the number of Warhammer 40k battleforces GW announced for 2022.

These Age of Sigmar boxes were revealed, alongside their 40k cousins, on Monday November 7 in a Warhammer Community article. The announcement didn’t deign to give a release date or price however.

Obviously, they’re meant to go on fans’ Christmas lists – so we can guess they’ll be available soon. Previous battleforces have been sold for $210 / £130, though in line with price hikes among other GW products this year, we wouldn’t be stunned if they were a little dearer this time around.