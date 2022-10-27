Warhammer Age of Sigmar battlescroll is a rebalancing bonanza

On October 27, Games Workshop released a new Age of Sigmar Battlescroll, with rules updates intended to rebalance the game.

Along with a few tweaks to specific rules for the Gloomspite Gitz, Orruk Warclans, and Beasts of Chaos, Games Workshop has made sweeping changes to many factions’ points values, to try to bring every Age of Sigmar army up to snuff. Its aim, as previously stated, is for each and every every army to achieve an average win rate of between 45 – 55%.

The main armies that have benefitted here are Stormcast Eternals and Gloomspite Gitz, with nine or ten units from each army made cheaper. The Gitz were in a particularly dire spot, and as for the Stormcast… well, it was a little embarrassing that the poster boys of Age of Sigmar were rather ineffectual in the actual game.

Other armies that have gotten points discounts include:

Kruleboyz

Skaven

Soulblight Gravelords

Hedonites of Slaanesh

Ossiarch Bonereapers

Flesheater Courts

Cities of Sigmar



That’s pretty much everything that fell below 50% in the September 2022 metawatch (and also Cities of Sigmar, who were doing alright already, but have had many of their monsters discounted). It does seem like Ogor Mawtribes and Slaves to Darkness have been cruelly snubbed, however.

Meanwhile Maggotkin of Nurgle, Seraphon, and Beasts of Chaos all had their points raised. Nurgle’s lovely lads were hit particularly hard, with five units from their roster all becoming more pricey.

You can download the latest Age of Sigmar battlescroll here, to check out the changes for yourself.