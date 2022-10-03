Age of Sigmar’s new Chaos Knights box has a horny horseman

Warhammer Age of Sigmar’s Slaves to Darkness are getting a new Chaos Knights standalone kit with mounted musician, champion, and standard bearer.

Alex McHugh

Published:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar

Games Workshop unveiled a brand new Slaves to Darkness model for Warhammer Age of Sigmar on Monday, expanding the Chaos Knights range with a mounted musician. The horn-blowing Chaos Knights Musician, unveiled via GW’s Warhammer Community site on October 3, will form part of an upcoming standalone Chaos Knights box (which will also include new standard bearer and champion options).

The musician model features a Chaos Knight with their mighty horn raised, ready to sound the attack, mounted on a steed twisted by the cruel forces of Chaos. When included in a Chaos Knights unit, it enhances both run and charge rolls, giving the mounted force an edge when manoeuvring on the battlefield.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Slaves to Darkness Chaos Knights musician model reveal - Games Workshop image showing close up details on the Chaos Knights musician model

 

Mounted Chaos Knights have been a staple of the tabletop game going back to Warhammer Fantasy Battle, with the current version of the models appearing in the 2019 Start Collecting! Slaves to Darkness set. The beginner box is currently the only way for fans to get their hands on Chaos Knights models until the release of the upcoming standalone kit. This standalone box will include existing models taken from the Start Collecting set, as well as new champion, standard bearer, and newly-revealed musician options.

The Warhammer Community article announcing the musician model and the Chaos Knights box originally stated that “these iconic mounted warriors are coming as a standalone multipart kit”. As of a few hours after its publication on Monday, though, the mention of “multipart” has been removed – indicating that the new figures may form part of an upgrade sprue, instead of entirely new models.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Slaves to Darkness Chaos Knights musician model reveal - Reddit screenshot showing users discussing the removal of the reference to "multipart" in Warhammer Community's article

 

Games Workshop has not yet indicated a release date for the Chaos Knights musician or the standalone kit, but, with Battletome: Slaves to Darkness coming later in 2022 and a Slaves to Darkness army set incoming, we suspect we’ll be seeing much more of these cursed cavaliers before long.

If your appetite for destruction has been whetted by this new Chaos Knights model, why not head over to our Age of Sigmar armies guide to learn a bit more about everyone’s favourite bad guys, the Slaves to Darkness. Alternatively, mount up with our guide to their bigger, stompier far-future namesakes, the Warhammer 40k Chaos Knights.

More from Wargamer
Alex McHugh

Alex loves nothing more than pushing his beloved Word Bearers Chaos Space Marines around Warhammer 40k's dark future and devouring Horus Heresy novels. A freelance writer, his words can also be found on Green Man Gaming and Fanatical.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.