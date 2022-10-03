Age of Sigmar’s new Chaos Knights box has a horny horseman

Games Workshop unveiled a brand new Slaves to Darkness model for Warhammer Age of Sigmar on Monday, expanding the Chaos Knights range with a mounted musician. The horn-blowing Chaos Knights Musician, unveiled via GW’s Warhammer Community site on October 3, will form part of an upcoming standalone Chaos Knights box (which will also include new standard bearer and champion options).

The musician model features a Chaos Knight with their mighty horn raised, ready to sound the attack, mounted on a steed twisted by the cruel forces of Chaos. When included in a Chaos Knights unit, it enhances both run and charge rolls, giving the mounted force an edge when manoeuvring on the battlefield.

Mounted Chaos Knights have been a staple of the tabletop game going back to Warhammer Fantasy Battle, with the current version of the models appearing in the 2019 Start Collecting! Slaves to Darkness set. The beginner box is currently the only way for fans to get their hands on Chaos Knights models until the release of the upcoming standalone kit. This standalone box will include existing models taken from the Start Collecting set, as well as new champion, standard bearer, and newly-revealed musician options.

The Warhammer Community article announcing the musician model and the Chaos Knights box originally stated that “these iconic mounted warriors are coming as a standalone multipart kit”. As of a few hours after its publication on Monday, though, the mention of “multipart” has been removed – indicating that the new figures may form part of an upgrade sprue, instead of entirely new models.

Games Workshop has not yet indicated a release date for the Chaos Knights musician or the standalone kit, but, with Battletome: Slaves to Darkness coming later in 2022 and a Slaves to Darkness army set incoming, we suspect we’ll be seeing much more of these cursed cavaliers before long.

