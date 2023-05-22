Latest Warhammer Age of Sigmar general is a snappy dresser

The latest preview for the upcoming Warhammer Age of Sigmar Cities of Sigmar range refresh is the dapper Dawnbringer Marshal. Revealed in a Warhammer Community article on Monday, this debonair military leader has all the latest couture and accessories – including a squire carrying a head on a stick.

According to the WarCom preview, each Marshal is a “master tactician and a veteran combatant”. We can’t vouch for that, but this noble is clearly a master of coordinated dressing. The colour-matching between the riding coat and cloak is one thing, but just look at how the shape of the coat hem reproduces the outline of the spade-shaped armor tassets, invoking the twin-tailed comet motif we see in the broach. Pure catwalk.

The Marshal is accompanied by a Relic Envoy, a squire who runs orders across the battlefield and carries an “artefact or relic from their family line”, in this case, a mummified head that can “whisper advice from beyond the grave”.

Judging by the preview images in the article, this mini can be built with at least three different heads and a wide selection of weapons including a brace of pistols, a shield, a sword, and a warhammer. We don’t yet know if this model will sit alongside the existing Freeguild General model – which was originally released as an Empire General for Warhammer: The Old World – or replace it.

Games Workshop has been drip-feeding us news about the upcoming Age of Sigmar army refresh for the Cities of Sigmar, most recently the Freeguild cavaliers that were shown off at Warhammer Fest 2023.

