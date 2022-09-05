Warhammer Age of Sigmar’s Eternus mini just won’t stay dead

On September 5, Games Workshop summoned a new Warhammer Age of Sigmar mini to show off ahead of the upcoming Slaves to Darkness battletome and box. Everyone, meet Eternus, Blade of the First Prince – ex-Varanguard, spiky spymaster, and immortal servant of Be’lakor.

He was going by the name Atarus back when he served Archaon, but he dropped that title after pledging allegiance to Be’lakor. Sadly the exit fee for leaving Archaon’s service was, as GW put it in Monday’s Warhammer Community post, being “burned alive by divine lightning”. This came with a silver lining, though – as Be’lakor filled Eternus with the souls of dead Stormcast Eternals, brought him back to life, and set him up with a new job role.

It seems this strange promotion came with a few more perks. We can see Eternus’ deathglaive and skull flail on his new model, and he’s saddled atop a monstrous steed known as Drakocephalus. According to GW, Eternus also has Veins of Black Lightning, which give him a chance to return to the battlefield after death in a flash of dark electricity.

Here are the exact rules for this ability, courtesy of the Warhammer Community post: “At the end of your movement phase, if this unit has been slain, roll 2D6 and add one to the roll if Be’lakor is in your army and on the battlefield”. “On an eight plus, you can set up this unit anywhere on the battlefield more than nine inches from all enemy units, with all wounds allocated to it removed.”

GW is yet to announce the release date of the Slaves to Darkness content, so it’s not clear exactly when Eternus will strike. Until more is revealed, why not check out our Age of Sigmar armies guide? We also have a guide to painting miniatures to ensure your brush game is in tip-top shape.