Warhammer and Doctor Who RPGs on sale for one day only

Fifteen Tabletop RPG books are on offer from Cubicle 7 right now, in a flash sale on rulebooks, sourcebooks and adventures that looks to last only one day. This Blue Monday, January 15, 2024, You can get Warhammer RPGs like Warhammer Fantasy and Age of Sigmar Soulbound at a 20% discount. Or, if you prefer British science fiction to British miniature wargames, the Doctor Who Roleplaying Game might be more up your street.

Actually, while the sale suggests 20% off, that looks to be the higher end of the discounts rather than the norm, and the majority of books here look to be at a discount of closer to 16%. It’s worth highlighting exactly what’s available here because it’s rather an eclectic mix.

As mentioned, there are three Cubicle 7 games on sale: Age of Sigmar Soulbound, Warhammer Fantasy, and the Doctor Who RPG. For Soulbound, Cubicle 7 has discounted the book you’d expect: the core rulebook.

But for Doctor Who, there are a bunch of different books on sale, but not the main set. So if you’ve already picked up the core rules, you could use this deal to branch out, trying out The Black Archive, which covers UNIT, or the Twelfth or Eleventh Doctor’s sourcebooks. If not, you’re fresh out of luck.

And then Warhammer Fantasy has the strangest collection of all. There’s no sourcebooks, instead the sale is on an adventure: the enormous Enemy Within campaign. On sale, we have the $135 collector’s edition of volume 1, and then volumes 3, 4, and 5. Volume 2 is inexplicably absent!

Nevertheless, if these particular books are the ones you’ve been hankering for, check out Cubicle 7’s website to save between 16 – 20% on your purchase. If not, you might enjoy our guides to the best DnD books, or our reviews of them: like our Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel review.