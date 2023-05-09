Ex-Warhammer dev and MTG artist team up for dark sci-fi wargame

Tuomas Pirinen, creator of revered Warhammer skirmish game Mordheim, is adapting Mike Franchina’s grimdark Trench Crusade setting to the tabletop

Warhammer Mordheim designer Tuomas Pirinen is teaming up with MTG card artist Mike Franchina to make a skirmish wargame - communicant anti tank hunter and Ammo Monk minis sculpted by James Sheriff

Published:

Warhammer 40kWarhammer: The Old World

Tuomas Pirinen, best known for designing the classic Warhammer skirmish game Mordheim, is making a new skirmish wargame set in the horrific Trench Crusade alt-history universe of MTG card artist Mike Franchina. Pirinen made the announcement on his ‘Brutal Deluxe Game Design’ Facebook group on Monday.

Pirinen describes the new game as “old-school, grimdark skirmish action with full campaign rules”, though there are no samples yet for us to judge by. The post summarises the Trench Crusade universe as: “the armies of World War I, bolstered by divine powers, wage endless battle to stop the Legions of the Arch-devils from overwhelming the Earth”.

Warhammer Mordheim designer Tuomas Pirinen is teaming up with MTG card artist Mike Franchina to make a skirmish wargame -Wehrwolf illustration by Mike Franchina, a huge wolfman in rusted iron armour

Mike Franchina is a professional concept artist who has developed the Trench Crusade setting for over seven years with his own art and lore. If anything, it’s even darker and grimmer than the nonstop battles between the Warhammer 40k factions, and the Trench Crusade’s forces of Hell and Church are every bit as horrific as the Warhammer 40k Chaos Gods and the Imperium of Man.

MTG Phyrexia All Will be One - Swooping Lookout art by Mike Franchina, a nightmarish buttefly made of teeth and bones

You might be familiar with Franchina’s artwork from the recent Magic: The Gathering: Phyrexia All Will be One set, where he contributed the Swooping Lookout, Mandible Justiciar, and Gulping Scraptrap cards. He’s also contributed concept art to video games including Path of Exile and Diablo 4.

Models for Trench Crusade will soon be available to customers, though they actually predate the wargame they’ll be used in. In August 2022 Franchina collaborated with sculptor James Sheriff to produce a small range of Trench Crusade miniatures via Kickstarter: those are set to arrive with backers this year. Pirinen joined them after that project was successfully funded.

Warhammer Mordheim designer Tuomas Pirinen is teaming up with MTG card artist Mike Franchina to make a skirmish wargame - Mongrel Supplicants by Mike Franchina, people covered in giant ticks gradually transforming into wolf-like abominations

Pirinen’s post doesn’t indicate when we can expect to see the rules for Trench Crusade, only that he’s been collaborating with Pirinen and Sheriff “for the last 6 months”.

It’s truly a golden age if you like grimdark science-fantasy wargames. Warhammer 40k 10th edition is coming soon, and this Summer brings a narrative expansion for Kill Team with models inspired by the classic Inquisitor skirmish game. Then there’s The Doomed by Chris McDowell, an indie skirmish wargame we described as Warhammer 40k meets Monster Hunter.

More from Wargamer

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.