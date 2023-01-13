Warhammer Horus Heresy’s new sniper assassin has serious drip

Games Workshop has previewed a new model for Exodus, master assassin of the Alpha Legion, for Warhammer: The Horus Heresy. There have been rules for Exodus since the first edition of Horus Heresy, but our first sighting of the model for this elusive killer came in a Warhammer Community blog post on Thursday.

Rules for Exodus are already available in the Liber Hereticus: Traitor Legiones Astartes Army Book. Exodus is armed with a massive sniper rifle known as The Instrument, which can rapidly fire off three S7 shots capable of breaching terminator plate or sundering the armour on light vehicles, or a single, execution shot, which has enough range to cross an entire battlefield, and forces the target to take two armour saves instead of one should Exodus take the time to aim his shot. Did we mention, he has BS6, and never suffers penalties that would affect his shooting?

As a lone assassin, Exodus can never be picked as the compulsory HQ choice for an army, nor can he lead a force as its warlord. But he is laden down with special rules that give him greater manoeuvrability and flexibility: he’s able to deploy almost anywhere on the battlefield, enter from reserves at any point on a table edge, and his trusty shroud bombs mean enemies will find themselves out of range if they try and return fire after one of his devastating fusillades.

By the time of the 41st Millennium, the Alpha Legion are definitively traitor Chaos Space Marines, long-since ensnared by the ruinous Gods of Chaos, but during the Horus Heresy things aren’t quite as simple. We do our best to unravel their tortured history in our guide to the legion’s Primarch, Alpharius-Omegon, but the truth is never easy to find when the Alpha Legion is involved.

If you’re unconvinced by the current Warhammer 40k: Arks of Omen matched play season, or are waiting for Warhammer 40k 10th edition before you return to battles in the Dark Millennium, you might consider turning to the battlefields of The Horus Heresy. Exodus is just the latest in a series of excellent Space Marine models GW has released to refight battles during the colossal, galactic civil war.