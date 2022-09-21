Warhammer Horus Heresy rules PDF re-boots Mechanicum units

Games Workshop has dropped a bundle of new rules for classic Warhammer: The Horus Heresy Mechanicum units, aiming to bring some of 30k’s more rarified units to the tabletop. The free rules PDF, released on September 21, adds rules for a bunch of weird and wonderful Mechanicum units in the Expanded Unit category. GW’s also asked 30k players to email in feedback on how the new rules go down in-game.

The new Legacies of The Age of Darkness: Mechanicum PDF expands on GW’s recent Liber Mechanicum – Forces of the Omnissiah Army Book, which covers Core Units (making it a one-stop-shop for most Mechanicum army needs) but didn’t quite have space for information on all possible Mechanicum forces.

Free to download from GW’s Warhammer Community site as of Wednesday, the PDF adds army list profiles for some of the less well-known units for this faction – some so rare that they don’t even have official models, meaning players must customise and create their own miniatures to include them in games.

This covers units such as the HQ Inara Satarael, an Archmagus of the Great Crusade who bears the cumbersome title “Master of the Taghmata Satarael, Synod-Persecutor of Incaladion, The Grief of Zoroastris, The Fleshless Lord”. Whew.

You’ll also find Troops, Fast Attack, and Heavy Support options giving Mechanicum players the chance to field a more varied army.

Alongside the Mechanicum (which, by the way, is the old timey, Horus Heresy version of Warhammer 40k‘s Adeptus Mechanicus) GW has also updated the Legiones Astartes Expanded Units rules, following feedback from Horus Heresy players. The updated Legacies of the Age of Darkness: Legiones Astartes PDF came out for free on Wednesday, too, with various updates for Loyalist and Traitor Space Marine forces.

GW says it intends these Expanded Unit rules to allow Horus Heresy players insight into the game’s evolution, as they represent a work in progress.

“The intent with the Expanded Units entries is that they remain a work in progress until such time as we produce new miniatures, or re-release old ones, at which point they will be published in their final “core” form in a book”, says Andy Hoare of GW’s Horus Heresy team, quoted in Wednesday’s Warhammer Community article.

Finally, Games Workshop also updated some of their Warhammer: The Horus Heresy FAQs, with new errata for Liber Astartes, Liber Hereticus, and Liber Mechanicum being released on September 21, and Warhammer: The Horus Heresy – Age of Darkness Rulebook getting an update on September 20.

Seems like no matter what faction you’re playing in Warhammer: The Horus Heresy, it’s a busy time on the rules front.

As is often the case, though, GW also acknowledges in Wednesday’s article that their new rules releases aren’t flawless – and invites players to send feedback to [email protected]