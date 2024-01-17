Win a Space Marine army in our Facebook followers giveaway

To celebrate 5,000 Facebook Followers, we're giving away a Warhammer: The Horus Heresy Legiones Astartes Battlegroup - here's how to enter!

Warhammer the Horus Heresy Space Marine battlegroup giveaway for 5,000 facebook followers - background, Sons of Horus Space Marines in sea green power armor, with a Deredeo dreadnought and Land Raider tank - foreground, a yellow emoji face wearing a party hat and blowing a party whistle
Warhammer 40k Warhammer: The Horus Heresy 

To celebrate Wargamer’s Facebook page crossing the 5,000 followers mark, we’re giving away a Warhammer: The Horus Heresy Legiones Astartes Battle Group, packed with 30 Space Marine infantry and two hefty warmachines. You have until 3.59pm PT / 6.59pm ET / 11.59pm GMT on January 31 to enter the giveaway raffle.

The Horus Heresy Legiones Astartes battlegroup contains 30 Space Marines in Mark III Iron Armor, a Deredeo Dreadnought, a Land Raider Proteus armored carrier, and a special weapon upgrade sprue bristling with rotor cannons, flamers, and plasma guns. This set was generously provided by Games Workshop.

For your chance to win, complete at least one of the social actions via the Widget below: visit our home page, visit our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter, or share the competition with a friend. The more actions you take, the more chance you have of winning!

