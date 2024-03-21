A new King leads the Dwarfs into Warhammer The Old World

Games Workshop has revealed that the Dwarfs will be the next Warhammer: The Old World faction to receive new and re-released miniatures. The firm showed off new models, including a Dwarf King born aloft by his shield bearers, during an Adepticon preview Stream on Wednesday, as well as a range of returning miniatures.

The Warhammer Dwarfs will also receive an Arcane Compendium supplement, which includes additional background, rules for special characters, and variant Armies of Infamy. Given the lineup of kits GW plans to put back into production, it looks likely that the fan-favorite Slayer army from the 6th edition Storm of Chaos campaign will be back.

New Warhammer Dwarf models

There are four new Warhammer Dwarf models in the release. There’s a plastic character kit which builds both a Dwarf King with shield bearers and a Dwarf Thane. One or the other of the King and Thane will be armed with a great weapon, the other with a hand weapon and shield.

Two new Forge World resin character kits are on the way: a Dwarf Thane with a handgun, and a new character model for Ungrim Ironfist, the future Slayer King of the Ironhold.

Returning Warhammer Dwarf kits

The most recent plastic Dwarf infantry kits will return to production. The Dwarf Warriors can be built with hand weapons and shields or great weapons, while another box can be built as crossbow-wielding Quarrelers, as handgun wielding Thunderers, and even as Dwarf Rangers.

The first place you can get these iconic Dwarfs when they return to production will be a new Dwarfen Mountain Holds battalion box, which will contain:

Dwarf Warriors x 32

Dwarf Quarrelers, Thunderers, or Rangers x 32

Dwarf gyrocopters / gyrobombers x 2

Games Workshop is also rereleasing a variety of other models in a variety of other materials. Some of these will be available on a made to order basis only, and Games Workshop hasn’t firmed up prices or release dates yet.

Model Material Made to order? Dwarf Miners Plastic No Ironbreakers / Hammerers Plastic No Slayer of Legend Plastic No King on Oathstone Plastic No Runesmith Plastic No Gyrocopter / gyrobomber Plastic No Dwarf cannon / organ gun Plastic No Dwarf Command set (lord, Thane with Battle Standard, Slayer of Legend) Forge World Resin No Grudge Thrower Metal No Anvil of Doom Metal No Flame Cannon Metal No Master Engineers Metal No Bolt Thrower Metal No Slayers Metal No Slayer Command Metal No Doom Seekers Metal No Goblin-Hewer Metal No Imperial Dwarfs and Command Metal No Bugman’s Cart Metal No Prince Ulther and command Unclear Yes Prince Ulther’s Warriors Unclear Yes Lords x 5 Metal Yes Runesmiths x 3 Metal Yes Dragon and Daemon slayers Metal Yes Dwarf Queen Metal Yes Lord, Thane, and Standard Bearer Forge World resin Yes

We’ll call out a few points of interest from this list. Prince Ulther’s Dragon Company is a Regiment of Renown released in 1987, making it older than the author. It won’t have rules in the Arcane Compendium, but will have rules packaged in with the kit that make it available as a mercenary to both the Dwarfs and the Empire of Man.

The returning Doom Seekers and Goblin-Hewer will be particularly welcome for Dwarf collectors. Released for the 2004 Storm of Chaos global participation campaign, these models have fairly fragile parts that mean getting complete kits on the second hand market is a nightmare.

Dwarf players will surely be happy their kits are arriving before the wretched Wood Elves. Wargamer is covering the hottest Warhammer news from Adepticon – have you seen the new Chaos Space Marines Lords?