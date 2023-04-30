Warhammer The Old World won’t have a starter set, GW says

Warhammer The Old World won't have a starter set, according to GW spokesperson Eddie Eccles, answering questions after a Warhammer Fest reveal

Warhammer The Old World won't have a starter set - Bretonnian Paladin

Published:

Warhammer: The Old World

There isn’t going to be a Warhammer: The Old World starter set, according to Games Workshop presenter Eddie Eccles, though there will be products that “make it easy” for people to jump into the game. Eccles revealed the information when answering questions at the end of an Old World reveal show at Warhammer Fest on Sunday.

While there won’t be a new Warhammer The Old World starter set, rules resources will be made available online for every army that was present in eighth edition Warhammer Fantasy Battles – just like how Warhammer 40k 10th edition will launch with free rules for every army.

Warhammer The Old World won't have a starter set - Bretonnian Paladin rear aspect

The presentation reiterated information we already know; the game will be set around the Old World section of the Warhammer World in the Time of the Three Emperors, and just before the Great War Against Chaos. Eccles emphasised that the focus will be on the armies battling in The Old World itself (rather than Lustria or far Cathay), and these will be the first to receive army books – with the Tomb Kings and Bretonnia at the head of the queue.

Warhammer The Old World won't have a starter set - Tomb King

Every faction that comes under the spotlight will have some old plastic kits return to production, receive new kits in plastic, a few metal kits, and new characters “and things” in Forge World resin. Games Workshop showed off two new models, a Tomb King with hand weapon, and an unmounted Bretonnian Paladin, both of them resin. GW confirmed that the much-loved Tomb Kings Necrosphinx model will return to production.

More from Wargamer

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.