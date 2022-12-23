Total Warhammer 3, Vermintide 2 in winter Steam sale

The winter Steam sale kicked off on December 22, and there are plenty of grimdark discounts for fans of Warhammer 40k and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. Some of the wargame’s newest and biggest videogame adaptations are included in the sale, with Vermintide 2, Chaos Gate Daemonhunters, and the Total War: Warhammer series all seeing a price slash. The sale runs until January 5, 2023.

All three of the Total War: Warhammer Games are included in this winter’s Steam sale. The original Total War: Warhammer has the biggest discount at 75% off (now costing $14.99 / £9.99). Total War: Warhammer 2 now costs $20.39 / £13.59 thanks to a 66% discount. Meanwhile, you can get 25% off Total War: Warhammer 3 with a temporary price of $44.99 / £37.49. If you’re thinking of picking that last one up, our Total War: Warhammer 3 review can help you make up your mind.

The first-person Skaven slasher Vermintide 2 is one of our favourite Warhammer fantasy videogames, and it comes with a steep discount this December. At 80% off, you can now pick the game up for $5.99 / £4.75.

Warhammer winter steam sale - human character from Vermintide 2

Another one for the 40k fans – the 2022 videogame Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters now has a price reduction of 40%. This means, for the time being, it’ll cost $26.99 / £20.99. We’ve also got a Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters review that gives you a glimpse of the game before you reach for your wallet.

Warhammer 40k Inquisitor – Martyr is one of the best Warhammer 40k games around (in our humble opinion). And since it’s got a beefy 80% off, now’s a great time to pick it up. A price tag of $9.99 / £6.79 is nothing to be sniffed at. Plus, there’s a heap of DLC for the game that’s also 80% off.

Warhammer winter Steam sale - gameplay from Warhammer 40k: Shootas, Blood & Teef

Another recent release that’s on sale is the 2D shooter/platformer, Warhammer 40k: Shootas, Blood & Teef. You can take charge of an Ork invasion for $15.99 / £13.19 thanks to a 20% price reduction.

Speaking of Warhammer videogames, here are our Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader alpha impressions. The Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader release date is still yet to be announced, but we’ve already got high hopes for the CRPG.

