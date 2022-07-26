Everything we know about Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader

Announced at the 2022 Warhammer Skulls event, Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader came as a very welcome surprise to fans of CRPGs and grimdark futures alike. Coming to us courtesy of Owlcat Games, the developer behind the well-received Pathfinder videogame series, we can likely expect a deep and well-written CRPG experience with crunchy and engaging turn-based combat.

Rogue Traders have long been a fan favourite within 40k lore. These enterprising explorers are given a mandate by the High Lords of Terra themselves and are tasked with exploring the galaxy beyond the Imperium’s borders. In the blackness of the void, scores of unexplored worlds await, along with untold riches and fearsome dangers. These sailors of the stars come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and, for the first time in CRPG history, you’ll be able to craft your own Rogue Trader. Will you be a heroic swashbuckler, an amoral profiteer or a ruthless renegade?

Though it’s still early days, we’ve done our best to piece together every available scrap of information on this upcoming title. As is our solemn duty, we’ve prepared this handy list of everything we know so far, so as to keep you as informed as possible about this exciting new CRPG.

Here’s everything we know so far about Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader:

Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader release date speculation

With no official word on a release date as of yet, we’re mostly in the dark as to exactly when our voyage into the stars will begin. However, there are certain insights we can glean from Owlcat’s previous titles and its release schedules.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Owlcat’s last title, was announced in February 2020 and released in September 2021. Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the first entry in the series, was announced in July 2017 and released in September 2018.

These development timelines give us a rule of thumb that we can use to make an educated guess as to Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader’s release date. With this in mind, we can estimate that we’re likely looking at a late summer or autumn 2023 release window for the title.

However, much like the tricky ebbs and flows of the Warp itself, we must remember that nothing is certain. Owlcat may well surprise us one way or another.

Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader trailer

So far, we’ve only been treated to one trailer. However, we can deduce plenty from the two minutes of tantalising footage.

The trailer is centred around a narration from Lady-Captain Theodora von Valancius (more on her, later). As with all great monologues, we are treated to some decent exposition. It becomes clear that we’ll be playing a scion of her own dynasty. Unfortunately for Theodora, it looks like her days are numbered as we see her frigate en route towards a Necron tomb during the final moments of the trailer.

We’ll also have our fair share of enemy factions to deal with out in the void. Between the Chaos Forgefiend, Eldar Rangers and Dark Eldar Talos (not to mention the Necron tomb) that appear in the trailer, it looks like your Rogue Trader will have their work cut out for them.

The appearance of a hololithic map display earlier on in the trailer hints at some strategic gameplay, too. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous made heavy use of army management mechanics in addition to more traditional CRPG elements. With that in mind, it’s not unlikely that we’ll see ship or empire management in 40k: Rogue Trader as well.

Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader news

Owlcat has generously offered fans a bit more information on the characters we saw in the trailer. It recently released short bios for Lady Captain Theodora, Abelard Werserian and Idira Tlass on its website. No Rogue Trader sails the void alone, and your choice of retinue will no doubt be vitally important.

Lady Captain Theodora isn’t just any Rogue Trader; she’s a success, reigning over a “vast conglomerate of worlds that bring her immense wealth”. However, as the trailer suggests, Theodora is doomed to a “grim future” which will “snuff out her shining star and give way to the next Rogue Trader of the von Valancius dynasty”. Clearly, she’ll leave some pretty big shoes to fill. No pressure!

Abelard Weserian, seen in the trailer wearing a distinctive blue Imperial Navy uniform, acts as seneschal to the von Valancius trade empire. Somebody has to run the dynasty’s holdings and keep things profitable for the dynasty. Reliable, vigilant and “fiercely loyal to the trade empire”, Weserian will likely serve as a key member of your retinue.

Idira Tlass, a Psyker, seems to be the polar opposite of the stoic seneschal. In addition to being cursed with the powers of the Warp, Idira was raised on a “distant word… lost to the light of the Emperor long ago”. Cocky and cavalier, this diviner makes up for her lack of caution “with her formidable self-control and natural aptitude”. Psykers are a crucial part of the setting, and having one on one side will be vital on your journeys.

These are the only character bios we have so far, but rest assured that we’ll keep you posted whenever Owlcat gives us more glimpses into the future of the CRPG. In the meantime, for everything 40k, keep that dial tuned to Wargamer.com .