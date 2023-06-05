A Worms board game is coming from the makers of Kings of War

A Worms board game is coming to Kickstarter this summer. Worms creator Team 17 is teaming up with Mantic Games, maker of miniature wargames like Armada and Kings of War, to deliver a Worms board game, which will launch its crowdfunder in a few months time. It’s expected to be released by 2024, in time for the Worms 30th anniversary in 2025.

Few concrete details have been given about the Worms board game beyond its existence. Mantic Games CEO Ronnie Renton says in a press release that it will “offer all of the addictive, tactical gameplay and laugh-out-loud moments that you’d expect”, while the Kickstarter page and the press release promise ‘classic weapons’: a “barrage of holy hand grenades, exploding sheep, and rocket launchers”.

Since Mantic Games is taking the helm on this one, we’d expect miniatures to be involved, which would probably make sense given how crucial things like positioning are in the best Worms games.

As well as its own miniatures titles, Mantic has a track record of creating tabletop adaptations for existing franchises, with games for Mars Attacks, Hellboy, and The Walking Dead.

The Worms board game is expected to reach Kickstarter by August 2023.

