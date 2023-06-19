Classic XCOM-like Xenonauts 2 releases next month

After eight years in development, Xenonauts 2, a sandboxy strategy game about combatting an alien threat (in the XCOM vein) releases July 2023.

Xenonauts 2 screenshot showing a fight in a desert landscape.

Xenonauts 2

Publisher Hooded Horse has announced the release date for its strategic, alien combatting, turn-based game Xenonauts 2, and you won’t have to wait much longer. It’s coming out in one month’s time, on July 18, 2023.

A sequel to 2014’s Xenonauts, one of (in our view) the best games like XCOM, Hooded Horse describes Xenonauts 2 as a “re-imagining of the original vision, featuring a modern engine, a new setting, and refined mechanics”.

Its old Kickstarter touts features like base construction, field agents running missions, and a wider and more varied tech tree.

The Xenonauts series is best thought of as a spiritual successor to the old XCOM games from the 1990s (Enemy Unknown, Terror From the Deep, etc) with a sandbox bent to its gameplay, and much more focus on the management side of things.

Xenonauts 2 was crowdfunded all the way back in 2018, so fans have been waiting a while to see the fruits of developer Goldhawk Interactive’s labour. But now the game is just around the corner.

Look out for Wargamer’s review of Xenonauts 2 in the coming weeks. And till then, check out our list of the best strategy 4x games on PC.

