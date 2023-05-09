Here’s the best board games of 2022, according to BGG

BoardGameGeek has announced the 2022 Golden Geek board game award winners, with titles like Heat: Pedal to the Metal and Cat in the Box taking multiple categories. The tabletop gaming forum shared the results via its website on May 8.

The Golden Geek Awards is a community-led awards scheme that aims to highlight the best board games of a given year. Members signed up to BoardGameGeek can vote to nominate a game or select it to win an award. The Golden Geeks will reportedly be awarded at BGG’s Dallas convention, BGG.Con, which is currently set to take place in November.

This year’s Golden Geek Awards had 15 categories. Here are the winners for each Golden Geek Award:

Best two-player board game – Splendor Duel

Best artwork / presentation – Flamecraft

Best coop board game – Return to Dark Tower

Best expansion – Dune Imperium: Rise of Ix

Most innovative game – Cat in the Box: Deluxe Edition

Light game of the year – Cat in the Box: Deluxe Edition

Medium game of the year – Heat: Pedal to the Metal

Heavy game of the year – Carnegie

Best party board game – Ready Set Bet

Best print-and-play – Aquamarine

Best solo board game – Turing Machine

Best thematic game – Heat: Pedal to the Metal

Best wargame – Undaunted: Stalingrad

Best podcast – This Game is Broken

Best board game app – Everdell

While many of the winners also appeared as runner-ups in other categories, there are some board games that came close but never clinched the prize. After receiving more nominations than any other game, Blood on the Clocktower received a runner-up accolation for best party game, along with Long Shot: The Dice Game.

Wingspan Asia lost the two-player game crown, and Oathsworn: Into the Deepwood was a runner-up in the cooperative game category. ISS Vanguard, which also received multiple cross-category nominations, was the second co-op runner-up.

BoardGameGeek is generally a pretty reliable place to find the best board games. The overall rankings for individual games are also community led and are closely followed. The biggest shift in rankings of late was the moment Brass Birmingham stole BGG’s number one spot from Gloomhaven, a game that had topped the forum for five years.

You can see the full list of winners and runner-ups on the BoardGameGeek website.