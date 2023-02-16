Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown bundle contents and value

Mercenary Regiments of Renown can bolster other Age of Sigmar Armies with their unique capabilities - here's what's in the new bundles

Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown - Ogroid Myrmidon

Updated:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar

Games Workshop announced six new Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown bundles on the Warhammer Community website on Wednesday. These bundles of existing kits represent mercenary forces that can join other armies from the same Grand Alliance, bringing their innate capabilities and some extra special rules.

The Warhammer Community article explains that you’ll be able to add these regiments to Age of Sigmar armies from the same Grand Alliance, though it doesn’t explain how this will work.

It does explain that they will join a new ‘Regiments of Renown Battalion’, consisting of a hero and at least one unit. The battalion has the ‘unified’ benefit, which grants one-drop deployment (allowing you to deploy all the models at once) but requires you to place the units within 6” of the battalion’s hero.

According to the WarCom article “full rules for these Regiments of Renown will be included in next month’s issue of White Dwarf and will also be free to download from the Warhammer Community site when the boxes go on sale” – though it doesn’t clarify when that will actually be, or how much they will cost.

We’ve compiled the recommended retail price of the contents of each box. See if you can spot a bargain when they go on sale!

Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown - Sylvaneth models by Games Worshop, Gossamid archer tree spirits carried aloft by giant dragonflies and an Arc-revenant leader

Sylvaneth Regiment of Renown contents and value

Elthwin’s Thorns Sylvaneth Regiment of Renown contains six models with a total RRP of $98 / £59.

Model Number RRP
Arch-Revenant 1 $38 / £24
Gossamid Archers 5 $60 / £35

Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown - Soulblight Gravelords zombies and a corpse cart, models by Games Workshop

Soulblight Gravelords Regiment of Renown contents and value

Veremord’s Shamblers Soulblight Gravelords Regiment of Renown contains 21 models with a total RRP of $95 / £55.

Model Number RRP
Corpse Cart 1 $35 / £20
Deadwalker Zombies 20 $60 / £35

Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown - Kruleboyz, a gang of Games Workshop Orruks with huge bows

Orruk Warclans Regiment of Renown contents and value

Big Grikk’s Kruleshots Orruk Warclans Regiment of Renown contains seven models with a total RRP of $135 / £81.

Model Number RRP
Beast-Skewer Killbow 1 $35 / £21
Man-Skewer Boltboyz 6 $100 / £60

Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown - Slaves to Darkness, a Fomoroid Crusher cyclops, Ogroid Myrmidon minotaur, and Mindstealer Sphiranx giant cat

Slaves to Darkness Regiment of Renown contents and value

Hargax’s Pit-beasts Slaves to Darkness Regiment of Renown contains three models with a total RRP of $135 / £82.50

Model Number RRP
Ogroid Myrmidon Champion 1 $45 / £27.50
Mindstealer Sphiranx 1 $45 / £27.50
Fomoroid Crusher 1 $45 / £27.50

Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown - Duardin dwarves of the cities of Sigmar, ten Iron Drakes with guns, ten Longbeards with axes, and a Runelord

Cities of Sigmar Regiment of Renown contents and value

Norgrimm’s Rune Throng Cities of Sigmar Regiment of Renown contains 21 models with a total RRP of $137 / £81.

The WarCom article states that once per battle Norgrimm can use the Rune of Restored Hearth to mark an objective within 6”, which will make each models from the regiment count as two models for the purpose of contesting it until the end of the game, and grant them a ward of 5+ as long as they contest it.

Model Number RRP
Runelord 1 $27 / £16
Lonbeards 10 $55 / £32.50
Iron Drakes 10 $55 / £32.50

Age of Sigmar Regiments of Renown - Disciples of Tzeentch figures by Games Workshop, a spindly legged magister, pink horrors, and lurid endless spells

Disciples of Tzeentch Regiment of Renown contents and value

The Coven of Thryx Disciples of Tzeentch Regiment of Renown contains 14 models with a total RRP of $103.50 / £64.50.

Model Number RRP
Magister 1 $16.50 / £11
Pink Horrors of Tzeentch 10 $42 / £26
Endless Spells 3 $45 / £27.50

 

More from Wargamer

Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by MIT press when it finally emerges from the warp.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Wargamer For more Warhammer, MTG, and DnD, follow us on Steam, Facebook, Twitter and Google News.