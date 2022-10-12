Assassin’s Creed is getting a tabletop RPG with unique minis

A tabletop RPG adaptation of the Assassin's Creed video game series is in the works - players will adventure through time as Brotherhood descendants

Assassin's Creed robed assassin character perched on a plinth with an eagle on one wrist.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed video game series is getting its own tabletop RPG, which will come complete with unique maps and miniatures. Published by CMON, and designed by Francesco Nepitello – who made the original The One Ring RPG – the Assassin’s Creed RPG will see players take on the role of descendants of Brotherhood assassins doing battle with the shadowy Templars. Pre-orders are slated to begin in 2023.

Guided by an ‘Animus Operator’ (GM), in the Assassin’s Creed roleplaying game players will have adventures in both the modern world and the past, creating new ‘ancestor’ characters for each time period they visit. In a statement on CMON’s website, Nepitello says that “combining modern-day reality with period adventures offers such an incredible opportunity for us to bring players a variety of gameplay that is unprecedented in most RPGs.”

CMON plans to release a deluxe set of books for the Assassin’s Creed roleplaying game, along with supplements such as “character miniatures, detailed maps, and game aids”. It says the RPG will draw not just from the series’ core game, but also its two-dozen spinoff titles.

zoomed-out shot of Assassin's Creed robed assassin character perched on a plinth with an eagle on one wrist, showing a modern day lab behind him.

Right now there’s no word on an exact release date for the Assassin’s Creed RPG. CMON plans to open pre-orders in 2023.

