Larian quietly delays Baldur’s Gate 3 Mac release date

The Baldur’s Gate 3 Mac release date was originally estimated to arrive on September 6, but that day has been and gone. With Baldur’s Gate 3 arriving on PS5 on Wednesday, one fan on Twitter asked Larian Studios when Mac owners could expect to play the full game. The answer? “Mac is planned for later this month”, says Larian Studios – in both the Twitter replies and a blog post from September 6.

There was never a hard-and-fast Baldur’s Gate 3 release date for Mac; the projected launch day was squirrelled away in a Steam FAQ post from February, where – even then – a Larian rep said it was “to be confirmed”. It seems plausible we’ll see Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac before it comes to Xbox, but there’s no guarantee.

A handful of fans have thanked the developer for the update, but many more express frustration. In particular, several Mac users appear to have purchased Baldur’s Gate 3 under the impression the full version would be available on September 6. You can play BG3 on Mac right now, but only in Early Access.

“Is there any particular reason that this was not communicated anywhere outside of Twitter replies?” asks Twitter user MissDansande. “Even on Steam, it said it came out today, and I purchased for that reason.” “If it has to be delayed, so be it, but some more clear communication would be appreciated.”

User Cocaptained echoes a similar sentiment. “I fully purchased the game for full price, because Steam shows the game as available, no indication that the game you’re buying is Early Access”, they write. “When will Mac users get an actual date to look forward to, or any sort of support whatsoever?”

