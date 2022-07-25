Baldur’s Gate 3 release date, updates, platforms and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a modern entry in the celebrated CRPG series from the 1990s. Based on Dungeons and Dragons, and placed in the DnD setting of The Forgotten Realms, Baldur’s Gate 3 has you build a character – choosing from a wide range of classic races and classes – and sets you off fighting, exploring, schmoozing, and generally adventuring your way through an intriguing world and story.

This third instalment in the Baldur’s Gate series, which comes two decades after the previous game, is by Larian Studios, developer of the fantastic Divinity series. Creating expansive isometric CRPGs is in this dev’s blood, and it’s plain to see it’s used all its tricks for Baldur’s Gate 3. While anyone can have a blast with the game, you’ll get a particular joy if you’re a fan of 5e Dungeons and Dragons. It’s not quite a carbon copy, but from spells to stats, it’s a remarkable facsimile.

Baldur’s Gate 3 came out in Early Access in October 2020, and since then has had a steady stream of content updates. This guide will ensure you’re up to speed with all the important release dates, along with everything else you need to know about Baldur’s Gate 3. Do check back, as we’ll be sure to update the page as and when new information comes to light.

Baldur’s Gate 3 release date

Baldur’s Gate 3 was initially released in early access on October 7 2020. Since then, it’s had multiple patches, adding all kinds of content to the game, from new classes to fresh questlines. For an early access title, it’s already pretty feature-rich.

As for Baldur’s Gate 3’s full release date, a D&D Direct video livestream back in May revealed that it will be coming out in 2023, but no specific date (or even a specific month) has been announced yet. We also don’t know when Acts 2 or 3 of the game will be with us, but Larian did recently put out a call for Baldur’s Gate 3 playtesters, who’ll get to glimpse this upcoming content early.

Baldur’s Gate 3 updates

The most recent major Baldur’s Gate 3 update is Patch #8. This added Bards and Gnomes to the game, along with new hairstyles, and most importantly… shovels! It came out on July 7, 2022. Prior to this, we had Patch #7, on February 15, which brought the Barbarian class to Baldur’s Gate 3, and revamped the game’s animations.

Past patches have been used by Larian as an opportunity to flesh out Baldur’s Gate 3’s roster of D&D races and classes, and we can expect something similar for Patch 9. D&D classes that still need to be added to the game include the Monk, Paladin, and Artificer. On the races front, we’re still missing Dragonborn, and Half-Orcs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 platforms

For the most part, Baldur’s Gate 3 is exclusive to PC (and Stadia), at least right now. Larian has ruled out a release on last-gen consoles, so there’ll be no PS4 or Xbox One release, but the company hasn’t come down either way on the latest consoles. Either way, don’t expect a Baldur’s Gate 3 console release any time soon. After all, the finished PC version is still a year away.