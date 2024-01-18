Classic horror board game Betrayal gets standalone card game

Avalon Hill Games has announced a standalone card game that’s tied to its popular horror title Betrayal at House on the Hill. On January 16, the Avalon Hill Twitter account tweeted about its new game: Betrayal Deck of Lost Souls. Expected to launch in March, the Deck of Lost Souls is described by Avalon as a “speedrun of terror & chaos in a portable pack”.

Sadly, we don’t know much more about it than that. We expect this to be a horror board game that’s maybe an easy card game version of Betrayal. No cards have been shown off yet, but Avalon Hill has shared the pack, which is cyan and gold with lovely shiny foiling. The box reveals that this game has the same designer as the main Betrayal game, Bruce Glassco.

According to Avalon, we’ll have to wait until February to learn more about the Deck of Lost Souls, but you can consider our interest piqued. We’ve long enjoyed the goofy, chaotic fun of Betrayal, and it’ll be interesting to see what it looks like pared down into a quick card game.

The sprawling nature of the board game, with such a large amount of randomization and so many scenarios, is half the fun, for the unpredictable scenarios it throws up, so even if the theming and some mechanics are similar, we expect this will play out like a very different game indeed.

Check out our Betrayal at House on the Hill review to see what we thought of the title’s 3rd edition. It’s a little more balanced and a lot more pretty than the game has ever been before.

