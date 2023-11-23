The best family board games have big Black Friday discounts

If you love bargain-hunting as much as board games, Black Friday is a great opportunity to go treasure-hunting. In particular, there’s lots on offer for lovers of family board games this year – with Black Friday board games for adults and kids up to 50% off on Amazon right now.

On Amazon, Black Friday lasts over a week, with new deals emerging every day from November 17 to 27. The discounts we’re about to dish out were first spotted on November 23.

First up are some classic gateway games that are excellent for beginners of all ages. Ticket to Ride, perhaps the ultimate train board game, is available for $27.47 with a 50% discount. The classic board game Catan is also half-off and available for the exact same price.

If the best board games in your collection are all co-op board games, you could give Pandemic a go. The title may sound heavy, but we think this is one of the best family board games going. And at $28.49 (27% off), it’s not going to break the bank.

Next up is The Lord of the Rings Adventure Book Game from Ravensburger. This is an excellent Lord of the Rings board game, as well as (in our opinion) one of the best kids’ board games released in 2023. Plus, for $17.99 (50% off), it’s a wonderfully cheap board game.

Amazon also has discounts on several installments in the Disney Villainous series. There are plenty of Disney Villainous expansions on sale, but our top pick would be Star Wars Villainous, a Star Wars board game that currently costs $20 (50% off).

These aren’t the only Black Friday deals in the world of tabletop gaming. Here’s where we’re keeping track of the other Black Friday board game deals, for example.