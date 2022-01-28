Blades in the Dark RPG community hosts first online convention this weekend

Fans of the heist-happy tabletop RPG Blades in the Dark will meet (digitally) this weekend to hold the first online convention celebrating the game. Starting on Friday, January 28 at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT, ‘Con in the Dark’ includes free online roleplay sessions to join in with and panel discussions to attend – as well as offering guests a heavily discounted digital bundle of games using the Blades in the Dark system.

Con in the Dark has been organised by a group of game designers, community members, and fans of the original TTRPG – led by the team behind ‘Hacked in the Dark’, a talk show about the RPG that’s been running since 2020. All panels from this weekend will be streamed live on Hacked in the Dark’s Twitch channel and uploaded to its YouTube channel after the event.

It’s free to sign up to Con in the Dark. However, there is a limited-time bundle for sale as part of the event that offers between 75% and 80% off 30 games, playbooks, crews and supplements from the ‘Forged in the Dark’ games (an umbrella term that includes any games inspired by Blades in the Dark that use the system and mechanics of the original RPG).

The main panels taking place are:

Saturday at 1 pm EST / 6 pm GMT – Game Design Chaos – RPG designers talk worldbuilding

Saturday 3 pm EST / 8 pm GMT – Clever Corvids Q&A – An in-character discussion with the RPG podcast hosts

Saturday 5 pm EST / 10 pm GMT – A Chain of Blades: Considering Cascades – Forged in the Dark designers discuss design mechanics

Sunday 8 am EST / 3 am GMT – The Dagger Isles – Forged in the Dark creators meet with Blades in the Dark’s publisher Evil Hat productions to talk about an upcoming supplement to the original TTRPG

