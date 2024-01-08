Call of Cthulhu Humble Bundle is a steal for tabletop RPG fans

You can fight eldritch beasts for charity with the latest Humble RPG Bundle, which has everything a budding 1920s investigator needs to get into Call of Cthulhu. The Humble Bundle offers 25 items for $25, including the starter set and a ton of adventures and campaigns. Since the total cost of the items comes to $404, the deal provides a not at all shabby saving of $379. Plus some of the cash goes to charity.

As well as the starter set for Call of Cthulhu, this bundle includes the tabletop RPG’s most invaluable sourcebooks. The Investigators Handbook is handy for learning to play and creating characters that fit right in with the setting. The Malleus Monstrorum is filled with ‘orrible monsters and even ‘orribler gods. And the Keeper Rulebook will allow you to run the game.

You also get some more specialized stuff like Pulp Cthulhu, which lets you play a more action-packed Mythos game with over the top, heroic characters; and Grand Grimoire of Cthulhu Mythos Magic, full of spells and their awful unintended consequences. There are sourcebooks focused on settings, like Berlin, The Wicked City diving deep into Weimar Germany and Down Darker Trails taking you to cowboy times.

If you’re interested in different historical settings, you may also like the adventure scenarios and campaigns in this bundle, since Reign of Terror gives an adventure in the French Revolution. There are a variety of solo adventures (like Fighting Fantasy gamebooks) you can play by yourself, and some good beginner adventures: five each in Doors to Darkness and Mansions of Madness Vol 1.

This bundle supports the conservation charity World Wildlife Fund, and as with all Humble Bundles there are lower cost options if you want fewer books for less cash. You can get a 10 item bundle for $15 which still has some adventures and key sourcebooks. There’s also a four item bundle for $5, which only has the starter set, Doors to Darkness adventures and a couple of extras that are less game-orientated: a coloring book and the lore-filled Field Guide to Lovecraftian Horrors.

For more spooky tabletop fun, we recommend trying out these other Horror RPG games. And if you like to get your scares from unknowable deities and misguided cults, we also recommend these great Cthulhu board games.