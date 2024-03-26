Disney Lorcana may add seats to sold out tournaments

The first two event circuit tournaments for the Disney Lorcana TCG sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale, leaving many hopeful competitors disappointed. In response, publisher Ravensburger is now evaluating how it can increase the player cap “to all Disney Lorcana Challenge events”, including “events that have already sold out”.

The Disney Lorcana challenge is the official tournament circuit for the Disney Lorcana TCG, set to start on May 25. Competitive players have been eagerly sleeving up their best Lorcana decks for a chance to compete for exclusive Lorcana promo cards, but the inaugural events at Atlanta, Georgia USA and Lille France sold out as soon as they went on sale. Both events have a 512 player cap.

Players in the r/Lorcana subreddit reported on Sunday that the Atlanta event had sold out instantaneously. Redditor Phalanx32 reported they “literally clicked on the check out button at 12:00:01 on the dot and it asked me if I wanted to be added to the waitlist already”. Many commenters responded that they’d met similar problems.

On Monday, the pattern repeated for the Lille event. Redditor Weevil89 reported they “had a dozen friends all trying to get [tickets] but the page froze and when it refreshed seconds later they were all gone” – again, plenty of commenters confirmed this was a common experience.

The official Disney Lorcana TCG Facebook page published a statement soon after, stating “we are looking at options for increasing the player caps to all Disney Lorcana Challenge events and adding additional tickets to the events that have already sold out”. Until they’ve come to a conclusion, Ravensburger plans to “delay further ticket sales going live”.

The Lorcana Challenge was only recently revealed, during a Lorcana Lorecast livestream on Wednesday March 20. YouTuber BSquared24 summarises the details from the Stream in the video below:

It seems that the Lorcana events team underestimated the popularity of the new TCG, or other factors prevented it from raising the ticket count. Increasing the size of the events will depend on a mix of factors – securing additional venue space, hiring general event staff, and finding more judges.

It may be possible to book additional space in existing venues, but if it’s not, cancelling contracts with small venues to book into larger ones will come with a high cost. There may also simply not be enough qualified tournament judges at this stage in the game’s life-cycle.

Ravensburger has traditionally published family board games, and Lorcana is its first foray into the world of trading card games. We’ve asked Ravensburger for comment, and will update you if we learn more about its plans.

If you fancy giving Lorcana a go, check out how to use the free Lorcana online web app to test new decks without spending a penny. Make sure you check out the latest Lorcana set, Ursula’s Return, too – it’s sure to shake up the meta.