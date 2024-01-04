Three Disney Villainous expansions set to release in 2024

Disney Villainous publisher Ravensburger has announced three titles for the tabletop gaming series, a press release on January 4 confirms. These Disney Villainous expansions mark a period of major change for the series – as Ravensburger plans to make the board games more approachable and affordable than ever before.

Two of the revealed Disney Villainous expansions are in fact “expandalones”, a new format that will define all Villainous expansions going forward. Expandalones feature two Disney characters, plus, according to Ravensburger, “a more affordable price point” of $19.99 (£15.75).

“We want to make board gaming as approachable as possible”, says Ravensburger’s head of new games marketing, Lysa Penrose. “For Villainous as an introductory game, the adjusted format lowers the price of entry and offers an easier option for couples or smaller groups of friends to enjoy gameplay, while still offering the exciting, immersive mechanics – and a few surprises – that core fans have grown to love.”

Other than the new name and price point, Ravensburger hasn’t said much about how these Disney board games will differ from previous expansions. It has shared details about the first expandalones coming up on the release roster, though.

First up is Disney Villainous: Sugar and Spite. This expandalone stars Wreck-It Ralph’s King Candy, and Target will be selling a special edition that comes in a candy-bar-themed packaging sleeve.

The second villain (who doesn’t get to squeeze on the front of the box) is Shere Khan from The Jungle Book. Ravensburger says we can expect Sugar and Spite to release in June.

Star Wars Villainous is also getting an expandalone in “the summer of 2024”. However, details about its name and characters are yet to be revealed.

The final reveal from Ravensburger is Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil. This was a limited-edition version of Disney Villainous that was launched in 2023, but it’ll be widely available at retail come August. The aim of this Villainous version is to streamline the game for beginner players.

Like the expandalones, Introduction to Evil has a new, lower price point – $29.99 (£23.63). “It reintroduces some of the franchise’s first Disney Villains – Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula, and Prince John”, says Ravensburger. The publisher adds the release also comes with video resources and tweaks based on both “fan feedback and the Ravensburger team’s learnings from developing the game for over five years”.

