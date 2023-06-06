Oogie Boogie joins Disney Villainous board game for Halloween

Oogie Boogie from Nightmare Before Christmas is the latest villain to join the Disney Villainous ranks. Ravensburger has announced its newest Disney Villainous expansion, Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright, which will be released just before Halloween, in October 2023.

As Oogie Boogie, you’ll be tasked with ousting Jack Skellington and becoming the new Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Not much more is known about this upcoming release, but it is notably the first single character release for the Disney Villainous board game.

Marvel Villainous expansions have recently included a single villain Venom box, but up to now, the Disney characters have always travelled in groups of three at a minimum.

Alongside this announcement comes the news that Ravensburger is also rereleasing several existing Villainous villains in a Disney 100th Anniversary edition of the game aimed at beginner players.

They’re booted out Jafar and Queen of Hearts from the base game, and packaged Maleficent, Prince John, Captain Hook, and Ursula in this ‘Introduction to Evil’ edition, which boasts “streamlined gameplay crafted to help first-time players.” It’ll be available to preorder exclusively from Target from June 20, 2023.

We think Disney Villainous one of the best board games available (check out our Disney Villainous review to see why) but behind its kid-friendly theme lies a surprisingly crunchy strategy board game. Perhaps this new version will make it a more attractive option if you’re looking for a family board game that can be enjoyed at all skill levels.