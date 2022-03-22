DnD board game Onslaught “coming this year”, says creator

On Monday, board game developer Nicholas Yu announced a new Dungeons and Dragons board game – Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Yu calls Onslaught “a competitive tactical skirmish game in the D&D setting”. From photos uploaded by Yu, it also appears that Onslaught will be a miniatures game from the mini manufacturer Wizkids.

More information can be discovered by zooming in on Yu’s photos – in particular, a document on the table says Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught will arrive in “Q3 2022”. “Dungeons and Dragons: Onslaught is a competitive skirmish game in which each player controls an adventuring party from one of the powerful factions of the Forgotten Realms”, the document goes on to say. “Parties delve into dungeons, battle rival adventurers, and confront fearsome monsters on a quest for treasure and glory”.

The document describes Onslaught as “an exciting, scenario-based combat game”. It adds that “the core set includes everything two players need to play, including 12 characters” from the Harpers and Zhentarim factions. It’s not yet confirmed how many players the board game supports, but Yu’s photo does include four card components that look similar to the character boards in Gloomhaven.

From the photo, we also learn that “21 pre-painted miniatures” are also reported to come with the game. Additionally, “Onslaught will be supported by regular content releases and a robust schedule of tournaments and in-store play”.

So I’ve literally been playing Dungeons & Dragons since I was 5 years old (my brother and I had a pretty cool babysitter). It’s been my dream to make something for #DnD basically ever since. Almost 40 years later, here we are! Dungeons & Dragons Onslaught is coming this year! pic.twitter.com/zBqeCUPUCN — Nicholas Yu (@yutingxiang) March 21, 2022

Nicholas Yu is a board game developer whose previous work includes Eternal Dynasty, Hero Brigade, and Adventure Tactics: Domianne’s Tower. “I’ve literally been playing Dungeons and Dragons since I was five years old”, he says in his tweet. “It’s been my dream to make something for DnD basically ever since. Almost 40 years later, here we are!” In the replies, Yu adds that more official details will be coming soon.

