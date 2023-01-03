This DnD challenge wants you to make a 365-room dungeon in 2023

Fancy flexing your DM-ing muscles? Love TTRPG megadungeons, but hate how time consuming it is to construct them? This DnD challenge tasks you with creating an enormous underground complex one step at a time – dreaming up just one room a day, for every day of 2023. The challenge is called Dungeon23, and it’s by Sean McCoy, designer of the Mothership RPG.

McCoy set the challenge on December 5, in a succinctly worded tweet: “Megadungeon for 2023. 12 levels. 365 rooms. One room a day. Keep it all in a journal.” He went into more detail on his Substack blog, where he also shared 52 prompts, so you can give each week of rooms a theme. “Once you realise you can create a dungeon of this magnitude, your whole world opens up with what you can do. And it’s insanely fun too!” he explains.

“I love dungeons and megadungeon play, but writing a megadungeon is difficult,” McCoy writes. “It takes a lot of energy and it’s hard to know when to work on it and for how long. This simplifies things.”

It seems plenty of hobbyists on social media have taken up the gauntlet, sharing their efforts under the Twitter hashtag #dungeon23. As the challengers set out, many seasoned D&D dungeon masters are also sharing their dungeon-building resources and advice.

McCoy has some advice of his own at his blog. “Don’t overthink it. Don’t make a grand plan, just sit down each day and focus on writing a good dungeon room… The goal is the finish line. Just get to the finish line. Trust me.”

Best get scribbling, you’re already three days behind! If you fancy some quick inspiration, here are the best DnD one shots and DnD campaigns.