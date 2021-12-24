Ditch the rulebooks and save up to 44% on D&D spellbook cards

Though there’s always at least one person in every D&D group that seems to have memorised every detail of the rulebook right down to the last cantrip, most of us need a helping hand now and then. But if you don’t want to lug a set of hefty hardbacks over to your DM’s house every week, then Dungeons and Dragons Spellbook Cards might be the answer – and right now, they’re up to 44% cheaper on Amazon.

These handy decks of cards contain all the information you’ll need to successfully plan and cast all your D&D spells, such as casting time, range, and effect, and they’re of particular use if you’re playing as a magic-wielding class such as a Druid or Wizard. However, there are also decks for other elements of the game beyond spellcasting, such as monster cards to help dungeon masters bring enemies to life, and magic item cards for keeping track of your treasure.

If you’re tired of manically flipping through the handbook while your questmates sigh and tut in exasperation, then it’s worth taking a look at some of the decks available. Below, we’ve collected all of the discounted packs to help you save cash along with your valuable time.

Here are all the offers currently available on Dungeons and Dragons Spellbook Cards:

