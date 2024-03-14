DnD game on the way from Disney Dreamlight Valley dev

Gameloft’s Montreal Studio, the creator of Disney Dreamlight Valley, has announced that it’s working on a Dungeons and Dragons videogame after obtaining the license from Wizards of the Coast. The game, set in the Forgotten Realms, promises to be many things – including a life simulation, an action RPG, and a real-time survival game.

At first glance, the co-op game sounds like it’ll be D&D’s answer to Palworld – though Gameloft’s experience with cosy games suggests we may get something that shares DNA with Minecraft or Animal Crossing.

“We are honored to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe,” says Gameloft Montreal Executive Producer Lee Kaburis in a press release from March 14. “We are all big fans of D&D and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future.”

“Making friends, both on and off the table, has always been a core Dungeons & Dragons value and it is our goal, as life-long fans, to bring this experience to a different genre renowned for emergent gameplay and shared narrative that can be enjoyed by both newcomers and tabletop masters alike” adds Gameloft Montreal Creative Director Marc-Andre Deslongchamps.

There aren’t too many more details about the game at this time. Gameloft ends its press release with a link to job applications, and a call to keep an eye on its website for future updates.

A recent VentureBeat interview with Hasbro CEO shows that the company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars into videogames for its key IPs, including D&D. If you look at recent Hasbro financial reports, the news that more D&D games are on the way is unsurprising. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a huge feather in Hasbro’s hat, hoovering up award nominations and predicted to make more than ten years of licensed films.

